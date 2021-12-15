Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the preliminary exam for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). Eligible candidates can download their answer key from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections till December 21, 2021. The exam was conducted on November 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link under “वन क्षेत्राधिकारी (प्रारम्भिक) परीक्षा-2021 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Here’s direct link to raise objections.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Mains exam followed by the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.