The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to 58 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) under Science Streams in Group-B State Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 58 vacancies, of which 12 PGT vacancies are for the subject of Physics, 12 for Chemistry, 12 for Biology, 12 for Mathematics and 10 for Computer Science.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a master’s degree in the concerned subject from a recognised university with atleast 50% marks aggregate. The candidates should have BEd or equivalent degree recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with BEd from a recognised University.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for PGT vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Post Graduate Teacher” vacancies Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register Login to the portal and fill up the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.