The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Physical Standard and Endurance Test schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger posts under Advt. No. 08 of 2023-24. As per the notification, the test will be conducted from July 14 to 20 at the Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) Campus, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

Admit cards will be released at opsc.gov.in on July 9, 2025. A total of 533 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for PST round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Steps to download ACF/ Forest Guard PST admit card

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ACF/ Forest Guard PST admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.