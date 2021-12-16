The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the alphabetical merit list today of MAH LLB CET 2021 for admission to the three-year undergraduate law courses. Candidates will be able to check the merit list online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or llb3.hepravesh.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

The MAH LLB-3 years CET 2021 was held in an online MCQ mode on October 4 and 5 at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The result was announced on October 31.

As per the MAH LLB CET counseling schedule, the alphabetical merit list will be displayed today at 5.00 PM. Candidates can submit grievances online from December 17 to 20.

The round 1 final merit list will be out on December 27 (5.00 PM). The candidate whose names appeared in the final merit list of CAP shall be eligible to participate in this round by filling online option form. The first seat allotment result will be announced on December 30.