Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 60 posts of Lecturers in GMC Srinagar/Jammu and its associated hospital s and Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar/ Jammu. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from December 20 onwards.

The last date to fill up the online application form is January 19, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit some fields in their application form from January 22 to 24, 2022.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Lecturers in GMC Srinagar/Jammu and its Associated Hospital is 40 years for open merit, 43 years for RBA/SC/ST/ALC/IB/EWS and 45 years for in service candidate. The upper age limit for the post of Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar/ Jammu is 50 years.

Candidates can check the educational qualification available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category. The PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.