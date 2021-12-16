The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the results of the TS Intermediate first-year exams. Students can check the result online on the following websites: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS inter first-year exam 2021 were held from October 25 to November 3.

As per reports, a total of 4,09,911 students had appeared for the exam in the general stream of which 1,99,786 have passed. Girls have fared well than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 56% while it is 42% for boys, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to check TS Inter results 2021:

Visit website results.cgg.gov.in Select the year/course Enter hall ticket number and hist ‘Get Result’ button The TS Inter 2021 scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TS Inter result 2021.