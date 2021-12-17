Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the deadline for online submission of the exam form for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Candidates will now be able to submit their online form at the official website ignou.ac.in till December 19, 2021.

The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 1100 (Rs 200 per course extra) is from December 20 to 31.

IGNOU has notified the same on Twitter. “Last date to Apply Online for TEE Dec-21 extended,” wrote IGNOU.

Last date to Apply Online for TEE Dec-21 extended pic.twitter.com/LSsk8acmoB — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 16, 2021

IGNOU will commence the December TEE from January 20 and will continue till February 22. The exams will be held in two shifts: morning shift (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and evening shift (2.00 to 5.00 PM).

The exams will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

Steps to apply for TEE December 2021

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on December TEE 2021 application link Key in your login details and proceed with application Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.