West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Computer Type Test dates of the Clerkship Examination 2019. As per the notification, the test is scheduled to be conducted from December 22, 2021 (12.00 noon) to January 5, 2022.

The Commission will conduct the verification of documents in online mode before the Computer Type Test. Candidates will have to upload their documents by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in.

“If any candidate fails to upload relevant documents within the stipulated date and time, it would be presumed that the candidate is not interested to take part in the Computer Type Test and his/her candidature will not be considered for the Final Merit List, irrespective of marks obtained in written examination, without any further reference to him/her,” reads the notification.

A total of 9693 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. Candidates can check the list of eligible candidates below:

Meanwhile, WBJS PT admit card 2021 has been released at wbpsc.gov.in. The PT is scheduled to be conducted from December 20 to 23 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The applicants will have to report at 10.30 AM and 1.00 PM, respectively.

Steps to download the PT admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER (FOR INTERVIEW/ PERSONALITY TEST)” Click on West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 PT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

