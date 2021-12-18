Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will today, December 18, conclude the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Laboratory Technician, Librarian Grade-III, Store Keeper cum Clerk, Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Data Entry Operator (DEO) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 80 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Store Keeper cum Clerk, 2 for Pharmacist, 36 for Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Data Entry Operator (DEO), 1 for Gas Steward, 2 for Medical Record Technician, 33 for Laboratory Technician, and 3 for Librarian Grade-III.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years. The maximum age limit for the post of Gas Steward is 35 years, whereas for other posts, the upper age limit is 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Store Keeper cum Clerk: Graduate from a recognized University with one-year experience in handling stores.

Pharmacist: Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board. Experience in dispensing and/or storage and dispensing of drug in a reputed hospital or institution or in a drug store or a pharmaceutical concern.

UDC/DEO: 12th Standard pass or equivalent. Minimum typing speed 35 wpm in English and/or 30 wpm in Hindi.

Gas Steward: 10+2 in Science with 7 years’ experience in Medical Gas Pipeline System in a 200 Bedded Govt. Hospital.

Medical Record Technician: 12th Class pass, preferably in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board/University. Certificate in Medical Records (from a recognized Institute or authority issued after not less than 6 months training course).

Laboratory Technician: Degree in Science from a recognized University. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Techniques from a recognized Institute; and one year experience in a Medical Laboratory.

Librarian Grade-III: BSc degree or equivalent from a recognized University and bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized University or Institute.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC category and Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal Fill in the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.