The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip for candidates to inform about the exam city allotment. The admit card for the examination will be released in due course of time on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notice.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. The exam will be conduced for admissions to class 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. Class 6 entrance exam will be held for the duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours).

Steps to download exam city slip

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click, click on “Advance Intimation of Examination City for AISSEE 2022” link Key in your login details and submit Check download the exam details

