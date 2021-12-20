Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will today, December 20, conclude the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 218 posts of ASO under the state Economic and Statistics Department.

Here’s RPSC ASO recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a second class Master’s degree in Maths, Statistics, Economics or Commerce OR a Master’s degree in any of the subject and one year diploma in Statistics.

The candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online under Important Links tabs Register yourself and proceed with the application process Pay the required fee and submit the application Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

RPSC will conduct a competitive exam in online/offline mode. The date of exam will be announced later.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.