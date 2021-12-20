Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result of Junior Engineer (JE) (Trainee) under E&M cadre 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website upenergy.in.

The exam was conducted on September 7 and 8, 2021 in online mode (CBT). The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

The DV is scheduled to be held on December 28 and 29, 2021 in various shifts. More details available in the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 212 vacancies, of which, 191 vacancies are for the post of JE (Trainee) in Electrical, and 21 vacancies for the post of JE (Trainee) in Electronics/ Tele Communication.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “View/Download” against LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR FOR THE POST OF “ JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M The result will appear on the screen Check and download their result Take a printout for future reference

