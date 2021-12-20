Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Inspector of Factories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in till January 20.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5 posts of Inspector of Factories, Assam under the Labour Welfare Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology preferably Mechanical/ Chemical/ Electrical Engineering.

Work experience: Practical experience of two years in workshop or manufacturing concern of good standing.

Here’s direct link to APSC recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against Inspector of Factories Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC IMO posts.