The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam authorities have added two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) this year.

GATE 2022 admit card can be downloaded from January 3 and the results will be announced on March 17. All the dates are tentative and can possibly be revised in view of the pandemic situation.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October.