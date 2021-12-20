Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of CBT exams held from October 27 to November 2. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The result/ score sheets, based on the performance of candidates who are appeared in the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for different posts advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos. 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 of 2021. The answer keys were released on November 5.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Here’s JKSSB result 2021 merit list.

The JKSSB recruitment drive under Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 & 02 of 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 860 vacancies in various departments including Public Works(R&B) Department, Jal Shakti, Home, Culture, Skill Development, Health & Medical Education and others.

Moreover, JKSSB has informed candidates that the result for the posts for which CBT examination was held during November 8 to 12 shall be published separately.