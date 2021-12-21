Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the date for Bihar Home Guard 2020 PET. As per the notification, eligible candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Constables for Bihar Home Guards from February 7, 2022 onwards.

The Board will release PET admit card on January 17, 2022. Applicants will be able to download from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The applicants who cannot download the e-admit card can get their hall ticket from board’s office on February 4 and 5, 2022. The admit card will hold the PET information including time, date and venue.

As per the result declared earlier, a total of 1251 direct candidates and 641 Home Guard candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

Here’s direct link to the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 551 vacancies. The application process began on July 3 and concluded on August 3, 2020. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18 but had to be postponed due to the state Assembly elections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.