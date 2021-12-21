West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC AE exam 2021 was held on November 28 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam was held in an OMR-based multiple-type objective mode. The final answer key has been released for both Group A and B.

Following the release of the final answer key, the result can be expected to be out soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the WBPSC website for all updates.

Here’s direct link to WBPSC AE answer key 2021.

WBPSC is conducting the recruitment drive under Advt 03/2020 for 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering. Online applications were invited in January and February last year.