West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical). Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC AE exam 2021 will be held on November 28 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. The scheme and syllabus of the exam along with all the details are available on the Commission’s Website.

“All the candidates are allowed provisionally to appear at the said Test. In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” WBPSC said in its notice.

Here’s WBPSC AE exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download WBPSC AE admit card:

Visit official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)’ under ‘Candidate’s Corner’ section Click on the admit card link for AE Login using Enrollment number/first name and date of birth The WBPSC AE admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download WBPSC AE admit card 2021.

WBPSC is conducting the recruitment drive under Advt 03/2020 for 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering. Online applications were invited in January and February last year.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive examination followed by an interview.