OPSC Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 application begins, 53 vacancies on offer
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 for recruitment of Civil Judges.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 for the recruitment of Civil Judges. Eligible candidates can register for the exam at the official website opsc.gov.in till January 20. Registered candidates can submit their applications till January 27.
OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 23 -35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Law form a recognized University. More details in the notification.
Examination Fee
The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha and PwD are exempted from payment of the fee.
Selection Process
OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.
Steps to apply for OPSC Judicial Service Exam:
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
- Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Odisha Judicial Service”
- Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register
- Login to the portal and fill-up the form
- Upload documents and pay the application fee
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference.