The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of the Combined Auditor-2017 preliminary exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination for the Combined Recruitment for the post of Auditor-2017 was held from August 10 to 14 in multiple batches at different places of Odisha through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The merit list includes the roll numbers of selected candidates.

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the OSSC Auditor Main exam. In total, 987 candidates have qualified the prelims exam.

Steps to download OSSC Auditor prelims result:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Under, ‘What’s News’ section, click on the result link for Auditor exam The OSSC Auditor prelims result pdf will get auto-downloaded Check by searching your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 82 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme.