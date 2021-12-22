Xavier School of Management will release admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 today, December 22. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website xatonline.in.

Earlier, the admit card was supposed to release on December 20 which was deferred.

The XAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022 (Sunday). The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in various states including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, and others.

Steps to download XAT 2022 admit card: