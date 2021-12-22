Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online applications for the post of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) today, December 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 320 posts of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation, Govt. of Punjab.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-37 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Graduate with 60% marks in any stream and should have passed a Computer Course. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Here’s PPSC Cooperative Inspector recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection procedure

PPSC will select candidates on the basis of a written examination comprising of 120 questions worth total 480 marks. Candidates will then be called for document scrutin.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 1000. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC Inspector recruitment 2021:

Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ for the Cooperative Inpsector post Click on ‘Apply Online’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay application/ exam fee and submit Download application form and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for PPSC Cooperative Inspector recruitment 2021.