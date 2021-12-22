Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services Exam (Mains) 2021. Candidates can check the result online at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE Main exam 2021 was conducted at various Centres/Venues all over India on November 21. The exam was held for candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam.

Candidates whose roll number appears on the provisional merit list of the ESE Main exam have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test. The schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course, UPSC said.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Steps to check UPSC ESE Main result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on the link ‘Written Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021’

Click on the PDF link The UPSC ESE Main result merit list will appear on screen Check result by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC ESE result 2021.

Recruitment through this UPSC ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.