Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the State Service Exam 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.nic.in from January 10 (12 noon) onwards.

The last date to submit the online application form is February 9, 2022. Applicants will be able to make corrections to their applications from January 15 to February 11, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2022 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The Commission will release admit card on April 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 posts. Vacancy details available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for uniformed posts is 33 years and for others, the maximum age is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.