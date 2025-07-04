In Chitti Jayapuram in Andhra Pradesh, the deceased are not cremated but buried in a designated corner of the village. The cause of death is carved on the tombstone.

The practice stems from a centuries-old prophecy linking burial with protection against famine. Everything is going just fine until the gravedigger Chinni realises that the cemetery is running out of space.

It’s only the latest headache for newly chosen village leader Apoorva (Keerthy Suresh), who is struggling to establish her authority in the teeth of strident opposition from self-declared stud Madhu (Shatru) and aspiring headman Bheemayya (Babu Mohan). Apoorva rallies around, coming up with a sensible solution: why not cremate rather than bury?

Her suggestion has a violent effect on listeners – one faints right away. She organises a lottery for the soon-to-be-dead, which is energetically compered by an entertainer dressed in shocking pink (Vishnu OI). Chinni (Suhas) hopes that his mother Kondamma (Rameswari Talluri) will be on the list.

In Uppu Kappurambu (Salt and Camphor), death, disposal and tradition are taken very seriously, leading to hectic, often laugh-out-loud comedy. Ani IV Sasi’s Telugu film has been premiered on Prime Video. Vasanth Maringanti’s screenplay is knowingly hysterical and hyperbolic.

The film’s cartoonish, slapstick tone takes some getting used to, what with everybody in the village – leader or follower, notable or nobody – exhibiting capitalised eccentricity. Once the plot deepens, Sasi and Maringanti deliver an entertaining satire whose loud humour conceals more subtle ideas about ossified traditions, caste-based hierarchy and equality.

Chinni’s lowly status, the condescending attitude towards Apoorva on account of her gender, the insistence on following outdated beliefs, the petty politicking – Uppu Kappurambu smuggles in progressive messaging through manic activity centered on the graveyard. Apoorva and Chinni finds themselves isolated in a village where change is greeted with shock and unity proves to be fragile.

The entire cast is in tune with the raucousness. While the main action revolves around the characters played by Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Rameswari Talluri, Babu Mohan and Shatru, a minor army of supporting actors gamely portray Chitti Jayapuram’s crackpot residents.

Although carrying on for far too long, the 135-minute Uppu Kappurambu mines ample humour out of the sadness usually associated with death. Perhaps nobody has planned so much ahead of time or participated in the selection of a final resting spot so enthusiastically.