Delhi University will today, December 24, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments of the University. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official portal du.ac.in.

In total, there are 251 posts of Assistant Professor on offer in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the DU.

Here’s direct link to vacancy notice.

Earlier, the application deadline was December 7, 2021.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) at the master’s level shall be the essential qualification for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres at any level. The National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of Assistant Professor.

Refer to the qualification notice for more details.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit DU portal du.ac.in Go to ‘Work With DU’ section – ‘Advertisement - Department’ and click on the link for Assistant Professor Click on the ‘Online Application’ link Create New Account using personal and contact details Apply for the post, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for DU assistant professor recruitment 2021.

Selection Process

Applications received for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. More details here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.