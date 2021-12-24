Xavier School of Management is expected to release admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 today, December 24. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website xatonline.in.

Earlier, the admit card was supposed to release on December 22 which was deferred.

The XAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022 (Sunday). The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in various states including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, and others.

Steps to download XAT 2022 admit card:

Visit the official website xatonline.in On the homepage, click on XAT 2022 admit card link (when available)

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.