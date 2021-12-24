Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the main written exam of Range Forest Officer (RFO). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in using their login details.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to 6, 2022 in two Sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

“The candidates may download the Admit Card through their Login ID from the website (http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login) of the Commission,” reads the notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsconline.hp.gov.in Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

A total of 467 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 45 vacancies of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.

Selection Procedure

HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the schedule of the Personality Test for various posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.