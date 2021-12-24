The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police SI exam 2021 was held from September 13-15. The Commission released the model answer keys of all 6 papers of the exam on October 11.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). In total, 18787 candidates have qualified the RPSC SI Exam 2021.

The schedule of PET will be announced later. RPSC has also released the cut-off marks of the SI exam.

Steps to download RPSC SI result 2021:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks(For Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021’ under ‘News and Events’ section The RPSC SI result 2021 merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number (Cntrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to RPSC Rajasthan Police SI result 2021.

RPSC had invited online applications in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test.