Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2022. The RPSC exam calendar is available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 will be held on February 25 and 26, 2022. The Main exam will be organised for candidates who cleared the RPSC RAS prelims 2021 held in October. The result was declared on November 19. In total, 20102 candidates have qualified the RAS preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

For other posts and exams, RPSC has issued the tentative month in which the exam will be held. The exact date and schedule will be released separately.

The recruitment notifications for certain exams are yet to be released. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all updates.

Here’s RPSC exam calendar 2022.