Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified the exam date for the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 will be held on January 30 (Sunday), 2022 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. The exam will be held in written pen and paper mode.

The admit cards will be released on the official website 15 days before the date of the exam. Candidates will be able to download using their User D and password.

Here’s OSSSC Group C exam 2021 notice.

The OSSC Combined exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. Online applications were invited in September and October this year.

Vacancy details: