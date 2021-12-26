The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022 for the duration of 180 minutes (3.00 hrs) — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the application process for SWAYAM is underway on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in. Eligible candidates can fill up the application form till January 2, 2022. The last date to pay the application fee is January 3, 2022. The application correction window will open from January 4 to 6.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD/OBC (NCL) category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Here’s direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for the SWAYAM July 2021

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Apply for Online Registration using own Email Id -Using the same email id used for Registration on SWAYAM portal Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generate Application Number Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to login.