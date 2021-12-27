Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Functional Manager in the Department of Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till January 4, 2022.

The last date to deposit the application/examination fee is January 11, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 12 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in any of Engineering or in any discipline of Textile Technology or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Name of Category Online Application charges Examination Fee Total
Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only
Rs 500
Rs 250
Rs 750
Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only
Rs 500 		No fee to be paid Rs 500
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab

Rs 500

No fee to be paid

Rs 500
All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab 
Rs 500
Rs 1000
Rs 1500

Steps to apply for Functional Manager posts

  1. Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ against Functional Manager posts
  3. Click on ‘Apply Online’
  4. Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee
  5. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.