Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Functional Manager in the Department of Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till January 4, 2022.

The last date to deposit the application/examination fee is January 11, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 12 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in any of Engineering or in any discipline of Textile Technology or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Name of Category Online Application charges Examination Fee Total Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only

Rs 500

Rs 250



Rs 750 Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only

Rs 500 No fee to be paid Rs 500 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab



Rs 500





No fee to be paid





Rs 500 All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab

Rs 500



Rs 1000



Rs 1500

Steps to apply for Functional Manager posts

Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ against Functional Manager posts Click on ‘Apply Online’ Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.