Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will today, December 27, close the application window for the posts of Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 22 posts of Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Group A under Advt.No. 259/2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-55 years as on April 1, 2022.

Qualification: Have ceased to be serving members of Armed Forces of the Union and who have held the rank of Major and above in the Army or rank equivalent thereto in the Navy or in the Air Force. Have adequate knowledge of Marathi so as to be able to speak, read and write the language with facility.

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2021

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.

Selection Process

MPSC will shortlist applicants for personal interviews. If the number of applications is too many, the Commission may conduct a screening test.