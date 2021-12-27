State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till January 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager (Company Secretary), 6 for Manager (SME Products), and 7 for Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Manager (SME Products)/Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) is 35 years, whereas 45 years is for Chief Manager (Company Secretary post.

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Other desirable qualifications are LLB, CA, ICWA, FRM.

Manager (SME Products): Full time MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE/BTech. The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC.

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “APPLY ONLINE” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Chief Manager (Company Secretary)

Manager (SME Product)

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant)

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.