Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified the postponement of the Prosecution Officer Main exam 2021. As per the notice, the Main exam will now be conducted from January 31 to February 10, 2022.

The exam will be held in single shift — 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM each day. The venues of the examination shall be notified separately. Candidates can check the new schedule available on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The first exam will be a qualifying paper (English) to be held on January 31. The exams to be conducted on February 1, 2 and 3 are Legal Drafting and Pleading, Constitutional Law, and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

On February 7, 8, 9, and 10 the Commission will conduct examinations on Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, Special Laws I, and Special Laws II.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to commence on December 27, 2021 and conclude on January 6, 2022.

Exam Schedule Date/Day Time : 12:OO Noon to O3:OO PM January 31 (Qualifying Paper)English February 1 (Paper-I)Legal drafting and Pleading February 2 (Paper-II)Constitutional Law February 3 (Paper-III)Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 February 7 (Paper-IV)Indian Penal Code, 1860 February 8 (Paper-v)Indian Evidence Act, 1872 February 9 (Paper-VI)Special Laws I February 10 (Paper-VII)Special Laws II

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.