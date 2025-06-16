The identities of 87 persons who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 have been confirmed through DNA testing, PTI quoted an official as saying on Monday.

The bodies of 57 persons have been handed over to their families after the identification, said Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, the civil hospital confirmed that the body of Gujarat’s former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also been identified through the DNA test. The body was handed over to his family on Monday.

Rupani was among the 242 persons aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft – enroute to London’s Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad – that crashed just 33 seconds after taking off.

Only one passenger survived with “impact injuries”.

The aircraft’s crash into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College also killed at least four medical students on the ground. This is being viewed as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Though the number of persons killed on the ground has yet to be ascertained, the civil hospital said on Sunday that 250 samples, including those of persons killed on the ground, have been collected for identification, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a high-level panel constituted to probe the accident will likely hold its first meeting on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

The committee is expected to submit its report within three months, detailing the cause of the crash, the newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu as saying.