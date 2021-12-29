Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will soon commence the online application process for the post of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in from 12 noon onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 27, 2022. The exam schedule will be released in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and should not have attained the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a graduation degree in Law. More details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1047.82, whereas Rs 647.82 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.