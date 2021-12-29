Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 60 posts of Executive Officer. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from December 30, 2021.

Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) in the scale of pay of Rs 16,400 to 49,870, reads the notice.

The last date to pay the application fee and submit the form is January 18 and 19, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act or Provincial Act or any other Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualifications.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee. More details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.