Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CMS exam 2021 was held on November 21. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview/personality test.

“Schedule of the Interview/Personality Test of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter,” reads the notice.

Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 05

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 184

