Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of 2019 Junior Assistant recruitment examination. Candidates who have appeared for the typing test can check their results from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notice, a total of 6405 candidates have been declared qualified. The typing test was conducted from June 23 to July 29, 2021 for a total of 13954 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1403 vacancies.

