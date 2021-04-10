Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the 2019 Junior Assistant recruitment examination at its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their results at UPSSSC official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant (General Recruitment) Competitive Exam-2019 was conducted on January 4, 2020.

The UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1,186 positions of Junior Assistant for 21 departments in the state. The application process for the recruitment was conducted in the months of June and July 2019.

Steps to check UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant exam result: