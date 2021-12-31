Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021 today, December 31. Candidates can download their answer key from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 6, 2022. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 50 per suggestion.

The UKPSC Lower PCS exam 2021 was conducted on December 12, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies through Lower PCS exam, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

