Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the notification for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021 for recruitment to Group A and B services. The link for registration and payment of exam fees will be made available from January 10 to February 9 on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in. Registered candidates can submit their online applications by February 18.

OPSC has notified a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the state civil service exams. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

Vacancy details

Odisha Administrative Service: 50

50 Odisha Police Service: 6

6 Odisha Finance Service: 97

97 Odisha Co-operative Service: 2

2 Odisha Revenue Service: 40

40 Odisha Labour Service: 150

150 Odisha Welfare Service: 42

42 Odisha Employment Service: 10

10 Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service: 8

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable upto five years for reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised University.

Conduct of exam

The OPSC OCS exam 2021 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), Main exam and Personality Test/Interview. The dates for the exam will be announced by the Commission in due course and candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the OPSC website.

Application fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.