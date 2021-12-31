Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the written exam and PST for the post of Female Constable (HAP-DURGA-1). Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Durga Shakti exam was held on December 12 and the Physical Screening Test held on December 29 and 30 at Panchkula.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) provisionally and further subject to the determination of their eligibility as per conditions of the advertisement.

Steps to check HSSC Durga Shakti result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of PST (Physical Screening Test) and notice to the candidates for PMT(Physical Measurement Test) and Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Female Constable (HAP-DURGA-1) against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 03” The HSSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC Durga Shakti result 2021 merit list.

The HSSC Durga Shakti PMT will be held from January 3 to 4 at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula as per schedule in admit card. The admit cards will be released on January 1. Only those candidates who qualify the PMT, will be able to participate in Scrutiny of Documents on same day.

“They are also directed to bring original downloaded copy of admit card, printed scrutiny form, all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and copy of downloaded application form for Scrutiny of Documents,” HSSC said.

Moreover, the Commission has instructed all candidates shortlisted for PMT to fill online Scrutiny form and upload all required documents by January 2 using the link https://www.hssc-scrutiny.com/live which is also available on website.