Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release admit card for various posts advertised under ADVT. NO. 14/2019, Cat No. 07, 09, 11, 12, 30 & 33 today, December 20. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will conduct the 14/2019 exams on December 26 (Sunday) for the posts of Senior Account Clerk, Draftsman (Civil), Assistant Manager, Assistant Draughtsman and Assistant Manager. The exams will be held in three shifts: 9.00 to 10.30 AM, 12.0 to 2.00 PM and 4.00 to 5.30 PM

The exam for Assistant (HSIIDC) is on December 27 (Monday) in third shift.

The HSSC recruitment aims to fill up 126 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical), 36 for Assistant Manager (IA), 28 for Assistant (HSIIDC), 23 for Senior Account Clerk, 19 for Draftsman (Civil) (Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana), and 14 for Assistant Draughtsman (Architecture, Haryana).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Click on the admit card link (once released) Login using ID and password Click on ‘14/2019 admit card’ link Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

