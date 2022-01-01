Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session registration deadline has been deferred. As per the notification, candidates will now be able to register for the exam on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in till January 10, 2022.

The last date to pay the application fee is January 11, 2022. The application correction window will open from January 12 to 14, 2022.

The decision has been made after receiving a large number of requests to defer the application deadline, mentions the notice.

The SWAYAM July 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in February 2022 for the duration of 180 minutes (3.00 hrs) — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD/OBC (NCL) category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the SWAYAM July 2021

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Apply for Online Registration using own Email Id -Using the same email id used for Registration on SWAYAM portal Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generate Application Number Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the form for future reference

