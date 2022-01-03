Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 1521 vacancies, of which 785 vacancies of District Police, 291 of PAC/IRB and 445 of Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in till February 16, 2022.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas 22 years is the upper age limit for the post of District Police, PAC/IRB and Fireman (male) posts. The upper age limit for Fireman (Female) post is 25 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate exam or its equivalent. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.