Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started the online application process from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Anvesak cum Sanganak, Statistical Assistant, and Assistant Statistical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till February 12, 2022.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in June 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 93 Anvesak cum Sanganak, Statistical Assistant, and Assistant Statistical Officer posts.

The minimum age limit is 21 years. The upper age limit is 42 years. Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details, application process and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.uksssconline.in Click on “Apply Here” against Anvesak cum Sanganak, Statistical Assistant ,Assistant Statistical Officer Advertisement Number 41/UKSSSC/2021 Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

