Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invites online applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in from January 25 (12.00 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 24, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from January 30 to February 26 by paying the fee of Rs 50.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Officer (Physics), 16 for Scientific Officer (Chemistry) and 13 for Scientific Officer (Biology).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the official notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.